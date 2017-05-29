close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US confirms North Korea launched short-range ballistic missile

 US Pacific Command (PACOM) said the missile was fired near Wonsan and was tracked for six minutes until it landed in the Sea of Japan.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 10:44

Washington: The US today confirmed that North Korea has test-launched another ballistic missile and said it is committed to the security of its allies in the neighbourhood.

The US Pacific Command (PACOM) said the missile was fired near Wonsan, on North Korea's eastern coast.

 "The missile was tracked for six minutes until it landed in the Sea of Japan," it said in a statement.

 "We are working with our interagency partners on a more detailed assessment. We continue to monitor North Korea's actions closely."

The statement affirmed the American commitment to stand behind Japan and South Korea and said the missile was never a threat to North America.

 "The United States government is aware. The President has been briefed," a spokesman for the National Security Council, White House said.

TAGS

North Koreaballistic missilePacific Command (PACOM)Sea of Japan

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Maoists blast rail tracks, torch vehicles in Jharkhand
Jharkhand

Maoists blast rail tracks, torch vehicles in Jharkhand

Woman, her two kids burnt alive in Tripura
Tripura

Woman, her two kids burnt alive in Tripura

Cattle ban outrage: After Kerala, &#039;beef fest&#039; organised in IIT Madras
Kerala

Cattle ban outrage: After Kerala, 'beef fest' org...

This is how a 200kg &#039;great white shark&#039; ended up in elderly fisherman&#039;s boat
Environment

This is how a 200kg 'great white shark' ended up...

Philippines puts city on lockdown over fears of militant infiltration
WorldAsia

Philippines puts city on lockdown over fears of militant in...

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class XII Result 2017: Official confirmation likely today for Maharashtra 12th Result 2017; check mahresult.nic.in, results.gov.in
Maharashtra

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class XII Result 2017: Official con...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video