Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump won't meet in Europe when Putin visits France

Moscow: The travel plans of Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will not overlap when Putin travels to France next week, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"How can they meet? They will be in different countries," Putin`s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters. "No, no. No meeting is being planned now."

French President Emmanuel Macron will receive Putin at the palace of Versailles outside Paris on May 29. The Kremlin said the situation in Ukraine would loom large on their agenda.