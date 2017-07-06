close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Vladimir Putin attacks sanctions, protectionism on eve of G20

Sanctions against Russia, imposed because of the Ukraine crisis, "are not just short-sighted but go against the principles of the G20 for cooperation in the interests of all countries", Putin wrote in the business daily Handelsblatt, urging "open trade relations, based on uniform norms and standards".

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 11:51

Berlin: Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked sanctions against his country and called for an end to trade protectionism, in an editorial published in Germany on Thursday ahead of the G20 summit.

Sanctions against Russia, imposed because of the Ukraine crisis, "are not just short-sighted but go against the principles of the G20 for cooperation in the interests of all countries", Putin wrote in the business daily Handelsblatt, urging "open trade relations, based on uniform norms and standards".

TAGS

Vladimir PutinSanctions against RussiaprotectionismG20 summitBerlinRussiaGermanyUkraine crisis

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Now, Aadhaar integration available on Skype Lite
Technology

Now, Aadhaar integration available on Skype Lite

Delhi

Opposition to meet on July 11 to discuss Vice Presidential...

Bihar

Presidential election: Meira Kumar to campaign in Bihar

SpaceX successfully launches broadband communications satellite for IntelSat
Space

SpaceX successfully launches broadband communications satel...

Xiaomi Redmi 4A to be available for sale on Amazon today
Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi 4A to be available for sale on Amazon today

Sikkim border stand-off: Withdraw troops &#039;immediately&#039; and &#039;unconditionally&#039; before talks, China tells India
India

Sikkim border stand-off: Withdraw troops 'immediately...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video