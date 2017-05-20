Vladimir Putin congratulates Iran's Hassan Rouhani on re-election

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on his re-election Saturday, calling for deeper ties between Moscow and Tehran.

In a telegram to Rouhani, Putin "confirmed the readiness to continue active joint work to further develop the Russian-Iranian cooperation partnership," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also expressed confidence that Moscow and Tehran will continue to work in the spirit of "maintaining stability and security in the Middle East and the world as a whole" and that agreements reached during Rouhani`s visit to Russia in March will be successfully implemented.

The meeting in March between Putin and Rouhani, who have grown closer through their mutual support of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, mostly focused on the countries` flourishing economic ties in the fields of energy and industry.

Iran and Russia have become increasingly allied in Syria, helping Assad`s forces gain ground in recent months, including in the Syrian army`s major offensive last year to retake rebel-held eastern Aleppo.

In addition to cooperation on Syria, energy and defence ties have deepened between Iran and Russia in recent years.

Russia is to build nine of Iran`s 20 proposed nuclear reactors and has emerged as a long-term arms partner, supplying Tehran with its S-300 air defence missile system.

The relationship has blossomed under Rouhani despite the countries having a complicated history over territory, oil and Communist ideology.

Rouhani, a 68-year-old moderate cleric who spearheaded a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, won 57 percent of the vote, according to Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli.