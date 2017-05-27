close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Vladimir Putin discusses Syria, economic ties with Iran's Rouhani: Kremlin

It clarified that the economic issues discussed included joint projects in the oil and gas sector and peaceful nuclear projects.  

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 18:24

Moscow- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran`s Hassan Rouhani held a phone call in which the two leaders stressed the need for more joint efforts to resolve the Syria crisis and discussed economic ties, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

The Kremlin added that Putin congratulated Rouhani on his recent election win. It clarified that the economic issues discussed included joint projects in the oil and gas sector and peaceful nuclear projects.
 

TAGS

Russian presidentVladimir PutinIranHassan RouhaniSyria crisisKremlinNuclear projects

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Despite no permission, Rahul Gandhi visits strife-torn Sarahanpur; blames UP govt for caste violence
India

Despite no permission, Rahul Gandhi visits strife-torn Sara...

Britain's terror threat level reduced from '...
World

Britain's terror threat level reduced from '...

United Nations slams Myanmar, Thailand for deporting Turkey
World

United Nations slams Myanmar, Thailand for deporting Turkey

Expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui floats new outfit
Uttar Pradesh

Expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui floats new outfit

G7 leaders make progress on trade, remain split on climate...
World

G7 leaders make progress on trade, remain split on climate...

Army kills 10 terrorists, thwarts Pakistan&#039;s attempts to push intruders into India
Jammu and Kashmir

Army kills 10 terrorists, thwarts Pakistan's attempts...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video