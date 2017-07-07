close
Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump shake hands at G20 in first encounter, to meet soon: Kremlin

Putin and Trump are due to hold detailed one-on-one talks on the sidelines of the summit later on Friday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 18:47
Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump shake hands at G20 in first encounter, to meet soon: Kremlin

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have shaken hands during their first face-to-face encounter at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"They shook each other`s hand and said that they would soon hold a separate meeting, would soon see each other," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Putin and Trump are due to hold detailed one-on-one talks on the sidelines of the summit later on Friday.

When asked if Putin was looking forward to the talks and whether he had lots of questions for Trump, Peskov said he did. 

The Russian leader had been fully briefed about Trump`s description on Thursday of Moscow`s behaviour as destabilising, Peskov added, and would take that and other remarks by US officials into account.

TAGS

Vladimir PutinDonald TrumpG20 summitKremlinUSRussia

