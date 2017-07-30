close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Vladimir Putin shows off Russia's naval might with major parade

Some 50 warships and submarines were on show along the Neva River and in the Gulf of Finland off the country's second city of Saint Petersburg after Putin ordered the navy to hold its first ever parade on such a grand scale.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 16:26
Vladimir Putin shows off Russia&#039;s naval might with major parade

Saint Petersburg: President Vladimir Putin on Sunday oversaw a pomp-filled display of Russia's naval might as the Kremlin paraded its sea power from the Baltic Sea to the shores of Syria.

Some 50 warships and submarines were on show along the Neva River and in the Gulf of Finland off the country's second city of Saint Petersburg after Putin ordered the navy to hold its first ever parade on such a grand scale.

"Today much is being done to develop and modernise the navy," Putin told servicemen after surveying the military hardware from his presidential cutter.
"The navy is not only dealing with its traditional tasks but also responding with merit to new challenges, making a significant contribution to the fight against terrorism and piracy."

The showcase event to mark Russia's annual Navy Day is the latest to be beefed up by Putin, with the Kremlin strongman also bolstering the traditional WWII victory parade in Moscow as he looks to flex the country's military muscles.

Russia has ramped up its military manoeuvres as ties with the West have slumped over Moscow's meddling in Ukraine, unnerving NATO and its members in Eastern Europe.

Smaller naval parades were also taking place from Russia's European exclave Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea to the annexed Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and Vladivostok in the far-east.

For the first time Moscow also showed off its naval hardware at its Syrian base of Tartus in the eastern Mediterranean, where Russian ships have played a prominent role backing up a bombing campaign in support of leader Bashar al-Assad.

Russian news wire Interfax reported that six vessels -- including the latest generation "Krasnodar" diesel submarine -- were taking part in the parade.

Moscow and Damascus in January signed a 49-year deal for Russia to expand and modernise the facility at Tartus, further cementing the Kremlin's influence in the region after its game-changing military intervention.

TAGS

Vladimir PutinRussiaKremlin paradeBaltic SeaSyria

From Zee News

Amethi women to get toilets as gifts this Raksha Bandhan
Uttar Pradesh

Amethi women to get toilets as gifts this Raksha Bandhan

West Bengal

West Bengal: Two bodies found in city

Gujarat

Rs 3,500 cr worth heroin seized from ship off Gujarat

Pakistan to elect new prime minister on Tuesday
World

Pakistan to elect new prime minister on Tuesday

Viral Video: Flash flood washes away a flock of sheep in Rajasthan even as people rush to their aid - Watch
Rajasthan

Viral Video: Flash flood washes away a flock of sheep in Ra...

India

29 Indian cities and towns highly vulnerable to earthquakes

Terror funding: NIA conducts raids at two places belonging to close aide of Syed Ali Shah Geelani
Jammu and Kashmir

Terror funding: NIA conducts raids at two places belonging...

Jammu and KashmirIndia

Three held in Kulgam for raping minor girls

Asia

Shahbaz Sharif's son may become Punjab CM

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video