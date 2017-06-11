close
Voting begins in France to choose new parliament

Polling stations opened in France on Sunday for the first round of parliamentary elections with President Emmanuel Macron`s centrist party hoping to secure a clear majority.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 12:04
Voting begins in France to choose new parliament
Represntational image

Paris: Polling stations opened in France on Sunday for the first round of parliamentary elections with President Emmanuel Macron`s centrist party hoping to secure a clear majority.

Voting will end in most of the country at 6:00 pm (16:00 GMT) with polling stations in the largest cities staying open until 8:00 pm (1800 GMT).

\The second round takes place next Sunday.

 

