Voting begins in France to choose new parliament
Polling stations opened in France on Sunday for the first round of parliamentary elections with President Emmanuel Macron`s centrist party hoping to secure a clear majority.
Represntational image
Paris: Polling stations opened in France on Sunday for the first round of parliamentary elections with President Emmanuel Macron`s centrist party hoping to secure a clear majority.
Voting will end in most of the country at 6:00 pm (16:00 GMT) with polling stations in the largest cities staying open until 8:00 pm (1800 GMT).
\The second round takes place next Sunday.