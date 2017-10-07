WATCH: Car hits pedestrians outside Natural History Museum in west London

London: A car on Saturday rammed the pavement outside the Natural History Museum in the South Kensington area of west London, injuring several pedestrians.

London Police have reportedly nabbed the suspect. Here is a video of the police catching hold of the man who drove into civilians.

VIDEO: Car ramming attack in #London, #UK. This is the suspect, who gets arrested. pic.twitter.com/7Orhi6TjQ1 — Raveen Aujmaya (@raveenaujmaya) October 7, 2017

(Video Courtesy: @raveenaujmaya)

(The video was sourced from Twitter and Zee News does not vouch for their authenticity.)