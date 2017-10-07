close
WATCH: Car hits pedestrians outside Natural History Museum in west London

A car on Saturday rammed the pavement outside the Natural History Museum in the South Kensington area of west London, injuring several pedestrians.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 21:07
WATCH: Car hits pedestrians outside Natural History Museum in west London
Pic Courtesy: @raveenaujmaya

London: A car on Saturday rammed the pavement outside the Natural History Museum in the South Kensington area of west London, injuring several pedestrians.

London Police have reportedly nabbed the suspect. Here is a video of the police catching hold of the man who drove into civilians.

(Video Courtesy: @raveenaujmaya)

(The video was sourced from Twitter and Zee News does not vouch for their authenticity.)

