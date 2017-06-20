close
Weapons stash found at Champs-Elysees attacker's home

Adam Djaziri, a 31-year-old who had been on a watchlist for radical Islamists, had at least nine weapons, including two pistols and a Kalashnikov-type assault rifle, the source said.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 19:07

Paris: Investigators have found a stash of weapons at the home of a man killed while ramming a car loaded with guns and a gas canister into a police van on Paris's Champs-Elysees, a source close to the probe said today.

Adam Djaziri, a 31-year-old who had been on a watchlist for radical Islamists, had at least nine weapons, including two pistols and a Kalashnikov-type assault rifle, the source said.

The revelation of the discovery came after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe expressed dismay that Djaziri was able to have a gun permit despite being on a jihadist watchlist.

"What I know at this stage is that the first weapons permit was given before this individual was flagged up," he said in an interview with BFM television and RMC radio.

He added that "nobody can be satisfied and certainly not me" that Djaziri had still been able to possess dangerous weapons.

TAGS

ParisChamps-ÉlyséesAdam DjaziriRadical IslamistsKalashnikovEdouard Philippe

