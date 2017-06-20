close
Weapons stash found at Champs-Elysees attacker's home: Source

Investigators have found a stash of weapons at the home of a man killed while ramming a car loaded with guns and a gas canister into a police van on Paris's Champs-Elysees, a source close to the probe said on Tuesday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 15:46

Paris: Investigators have found a stash of weapons at the home of a man killed while ramming a car loaded with guns and a gas canister into a police van on Paris's Champs-Elysees, a source close to the probe said on Tuesday.

Adam Dzaziri, a 31-year-old who had been on a watchlist for radical Islamists, had at least nine weapons, including two pistols and a Kalashnikov-type assault rifle, the source said.

The revelation of the discovery came after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe expressed dismay that Dzaziri was able to have a gun permit despite being on a jihadist watchlist.

French Police hold 4 family members of Champs-Elysees assailant: Source
French Police hold 4 family members of Champs-Elysees assailant: Source

"What I know at this stage is that the first weapons permit was given before this individual was flagged up," he said in an interview with BFM television and RMC radio on today.

He added that "nobody can be satisfied -- and certainly not me" that Dzaziri had still been able to possess dangerous weapons.

Paris Champs-Élysées France Adam Dzaziri Edouard Philippe

