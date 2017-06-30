close
Wildfire continues in Spain

It has destroyed around 1,000 hectares of forest in the Sierra de la Calderona natural park.

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 16:49

Madrid: A wildfire which began earlier this week between Spain`s Valencia and Castellon cities has continued to spread on Friday, according to emergency services.

It has destroyed around 1,000 hectares of forest in the Sierra de la Calderona natural park, reports Xinhua news agency.

The fire is believed to have been provoked by a lightning strike. On Thursday, it consumed around 600 hectares of land as it was fanned by strong winds throughout the day.

The Regional Authority in the Community of Valencia reported that 482 people, a mixture of fire brigades and members of the Spanish Military Emergency Response Unit (UME), were fighting the fire on Friday morning with the aid of 67 vehicles and 23 helicopters.

Damage to property has so far been limited given the location of the fire away from residential properties although people were evacuated from several farms in the region and one road remains closed.

