World hasn't done enough to destroy LeT, JeM safe havens: India at UN

New Delhi: Terrorists group like the LeT, JeM and the Taliban, which have been responsible for some of the worst crimes against humanity, still operate openly from their safe havens and the world hasn't done enough to curb them, Indian envoy Syed Akbaruddin has said at a UN conference.

“The Taliban, Haqqani Network, Al-Qaeda, Daesh, Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and others of their ilk are all terror organizations, many of them proscribed by the UN. They should be treated like terrorist organizations with no justifications offered for their activities,” the Indian Express quoted Akbaruddin as saying.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN has demanded the international community to end terror havens wherever they exists.

''It is international community’s first and foremost duty to ensure that the resurgent forces of terrorism and extremism do not find sanctuaries and safe havens anywhere and at any level,” he said, adding “We must not differentiate between good and bad terrorists, or play one group against the other”.

Akbaruddin made the remarks during a UN debate themed “The situation in Afghanistan”.

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan, he said violence witnessed there has been considered routine by the international community, and at times, it even shied away from condemning some of the terrorist attacks.

“Is it that they are far too many to keep track of? Is it because there is a threshold below which human lives lost to terrorism are not required to be addressed?”, he asked.

Despite the global unity to fight terrorism, how these terrorists in Afghanistan get funding, training and weapons, asked Akbaruddin.