Faridabad: NRI woman found dead in hotel bathtub

Faridabad: An NRI woman was found dead in the hotel bathtub in Haryana's Faridabad.

The woman had checked into Vivanta by Taj in Surajkund, Faridabad district, on Sunday, April 22. Her body was discovered from the washroom's bathtub on Friday.

Married to a London-based businessman, the deceased originally hailed from Delhi's South Extension area, where her family still lives.

The deceased had been living separately from her husband for a long time.

According to sources, the woman had asked the hotel services not to send any staff or waiter to her room. She also asked not to forward any calls to her room.

The body has been sent for postmortem.