3 Ways you can don the winged eye look!

Whenever you are in a rush and do not have enough time to do up the entire face; leave everything to your eyes. Winged eyes are just the perfect solution. This classic eye makeup trend when tried with finesse can do the talking for you, all day long and can work amazingly well for after-work parties as well. Here’s how you can do the classic winged style in 3 different ways using a pencil Kajal and a mascara. Take notes now!

1. Full Blown Traditional Winged Look

This version of the winged eye look is the most tested, tried and loved one. Everyone from Bollywood hotties to stars in the west love donning the full-blown winged look, any day. The it-eye makeup trend of all times works well with almost every outfit, occasion and mood. From boardroom to brunches - the 70’s Mumtaz winged eye look fits the bill just perfectly for you.

2. Half Smudge Formal Winged Look

This side of the winged eye look is for those few who would like to make a subtle statement with the eyes. B-town ladies have been spotted strutting the trend during small promotions and screenings, big time. The half-smudge tones down the otherwise over-sized winged eye look a tad bit and you can wear the trend for everything from family soirees to a date with your BFF.

3. Kohled After-Party Look

Last but not the least, save the kohled winged eye look for all your after-party invitations. The darker, the smokier, the gothic it gets - the better it appears to be. Team this eye makeup trend with a sequinned little black dress and hit a party like a supermodel. Deepika Padukone is one Bollywood actress who loves the kohled look a way too much. You can always stalk her for inspiration to get this trend right.

--By Neha Saxena