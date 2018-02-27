6 ethnic wear trends for women to steal the show in 2018!

We love our lehenga-cholis and the oh-so-Indian flare a way too much! For 2018, how about reinventing old basics with the right inspiration?

1. Dress Over Lehenga

This experimentation caught our attention the very moment it was out. An interesting overlay of a dress on a full-blown lehenga is what we have been waiting to see for so long. Sonam Kapoor recently strutted the trend like a fashion diva and like us – the world took notes.

2. Embellished Sarees

Some outfits never go out of fashion. For the year ahead, the saree is ready to get dented with sequins and all sorts of heavy embroideries & how! The best way to embrace them is to go a little low-key on accessories and high on sheer play just like how our Bollywood divas do it.

3. Sharara Pants

Biding adieu to 2017 means biding goodbyes to those boring salwars, churidars and palazzos at least for the next 12 months. Because sharara pants from the 7o’s are back and how! Team them with your ethnic tops to create that Pakeezah-inspired modern-day ethnic look, on point.

4. Tone on Tone

Dressing head to toe in one colour is not that easy and that’s the reason why this trend has made it to the list. Walk like a piece of art as you juxtapose your Indian ethnic separates from the same colour family and get the trend right through festivities for the new year.

5. Cold Shoulder Tops

Blending western silhouettes with Indian separates is the fashion rule for now. Flatter the saree with a cold shoulder blouse or better ditch the choli forever for a sexy new crop top. Take cue from your favourite celebs doing rounds on the internet.

6. Sheer Play

OMG! Can we ever do without a little bit of see-through drama? Sheer play is a huge trend that’s staying back for another year. What you need to remember is that minimal is the cue to achieve this without fail.

--By Neha Saxena