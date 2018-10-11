हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Wedding Fashion

Ace the fashion game this wedding season

Everyone loves to go for traditional saris and lehengas, but it is time to break away from the monotony and add a little bit of twist to your fashion game this wedding season, say experts.

Ace the fashion game this wedding season
Representational Image

Mumbai: Everyone loves to go for traditional saris and lehengas, but it is time to break away from the monotony and add a little bit of twist to your fashion game this wedding season, say experts.

Neha Bhasin, Creative Director of Jabong, and Suganya Lakshmi, Myntra Fashion Expert, tell how: 

* Mix and match: Mix and match friendly, breathable fabrics like georgette chiffon, lace, net, crepe, brocade or fine tissue, and stay a mile away from anything synthetic, velvet or made of raw silk because they will give you sweat patches the size of your palms and you will also run the risk of the fabric shrinking.

* Rain-proof, sweat-proof and tear-proof beauty: Have your make-up stay intact through the hours of dancing and those emotional moments by investing in waterproof mascaras, liners and lipsticks. 

* Revisit traditional attire: Have an old sari? Don`t throw it away. Take your old kanjeevarams to your local tailor and recycle them into beautiful new dresses. Even if you must wear a sari because tradition demands it, then give the way you drape it a contemporary twist.

* Play with pants: Ditch the saris and lehengas for quick, easy-to-wear kurtas and salwars. Think that`s boring? Make it interesting by playing with different lengths and styles - from ankle-length pants to dhotis.

* Keep that coiffure simple yet chic: Go for something that looks glamorous but is easy to maintain like a tousled easy braid or a messy bun that won`t look too shabby even if it gets slightly damp or humid. Or, you can even sweep up the top of your hair and clip it up with rhinestone-encrusted clips.

* Jewels should always be minimal: Because you don`t want to end up feeling weighed down and clammy in weather that could range from somewhat pleasant to humid. And your jewellery also runs the risk of losing its sheen and colour which can, in turn, rub off on your skin and cause your skin to flare up.

