Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning in a shimmering red gown at Manish Malhotra's Doha fashion show—Pics

New Delhi: Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra had a terrific fashion show at Doha last night and had been sharing backstage moments on his social media handle. The most gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned showstopper for the designer and walked the ramp in style.

Aishwarya wore a shimmering red and silver gown and channeled her inner diva. She shared her pictures on Instagram and the designer too posted photos from the show. Check it out:

The actress, who joined the social media world quite late is now an avid user of the medium and keeps sharing pictures or vidoes, making her Instagram family happy and updated.

On the professional front, Ash has a film titled 'Gulab Jamun' with husband Abhishek Bachchan and it will be helmed by Anurag Kashyap. The two have previously worked together in films like 'Kuch Na Kaho', 'Guru', 'Umrao Jaan', 'Raavan' etc to name a few.

Aishwarya was recently honoured with the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Awards. She was accompanied to the event by her daughter Aaradhya and mother.

The actress was last seen in Anil Kapoor starrer 'Fanney Khan'. The film showed Ash in a rockstar avatar.