हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning on the cover of a magazine - See pic

Shot in Paris, the cover shoot photo Aishwarya looking stylish in a Ralph & Russo creation teamed up with jewellery by AMARIS.  

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning on the cover of a magazine - See pic
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Miss World 1994 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates love on the cover of Brides Today Magazine. The pretty actress took to her Instagram page to share a pic of the magazine cover.

Shot in Paris, the cover shoot photo shows Aishwarya looking stylish in a Ralph & Russo creation teamed up with jewellery by AMARIS.

With her hands firmly on her waist, Aishwarya looks straight into the camera. The majestic Eiffel Tower and the urban landscape of the French capital form the backdrop.

Take a look at the cover photo here:

The former beauty queen and actress is all set to make a splash on the silver screen as Baby Singh, a pop sensation in Anil Kapoor's Fanney Khan. She has a 20-minute long role in the film, and is paired with Rajkummar Rao, reports suggest.

2015 marked her comeback of sorts as she returned to the big screen after spending substantial time with daughter Aaradhya post her birth in 2011. She arrived once again with Sanjay Gupta's Jazbaa co-starring Irrfan Khan. She was then roped in by Omung Kumar for the role of Dalbir Kaur in a biopic on Sarbjit Singh. In the same year, Ash set the silver screen ablaze with her unusual but sizzling hot chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

And if the latest reports are anything to go by, Ash will share screen space with her real-life husband in a film titled Gulab Jamun.

Tags:
Aishwarya Rai BachchanAishwarya Rai Bachchan picsAishwarya Rai Bachchan videosAishwarya Rai Bachchan filmsAishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close