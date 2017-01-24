Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to stun you! Check out Femina cover PIC
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 10:10
Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made an impressive comeback with Sanjay Gupta’s ‘Jazbaa’ in 2015 and has since then been wowing audiences across all age groups. The former Miss World, who looks stunning at 43, has graced the cover of Femina, February issue.
Check out the cover PIC here:
Post ‘Jazbaa’, Ash went completely de-glam for Omung Kumar’s ‘Sarbjit’ and then surprised moviegoers with her bold avatar in Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.
Wow! Age is just a number for this indescribable beauty!
First Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 10:10
