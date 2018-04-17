Akshaya Tritiya: Invest in choker, statement neckpieces

New Delhi: Modern women are bending towards unique jewellery pieces which help them create a fashion statement. Depending on your budget, invest in pure gold or gold plated jewellery pieces like a choker necklace or vibrant bracelets, especially during the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Wednesday, suggest experts.

Sunil Nayak, CEO at Reliance Jewels; Garima Singh, Co-founder at blingvine.com and Suptotthita Neogi, Co-Founder at Ornativa, have shared inputs:

* Choker necklace: Choker necklace has made a comeback in the fashion industry and are liked by many women to team up with their traditional attires. Many brides and bridesmaid are opting for choker sets to enhance their look. It goes well with lehengas and Banarasi saris too.

* Statement pieces: The variety of accessorising materials like coloured stones, crystals, kundan and mother of pearl give any piece of jewellery a modern twist and design. In addition, these elements help women in choosing a perfect jewellery piece to go well with their ethnic or western outfit.

* Floral fiesta: If you like flowers, colours and spring, then floral motifs are for you. They are in huge demand this season.

* Vibrant bracelets: The cuff is is for those women who have an innate love for bold and classy pieces. Bracelets can be teamed up with formal attire or with an elegant sari.

* Oversized earrings have made one of the biggest comebacks this year. Antique kundan and traditionally styled earrings are among the top choices and will continue to trend throughout the year.

* Nature-inspired motifs with elements of leaves, flowers, and swan shaped pendants are taking over the jewellery market and with good reason. These pieces are an expression of elegance and grace, and a single statement necklace with such elements can be worn, both during the day as well as night.

* Diamond jewellery is all about making a statement. Gold bracelets with just the right amount of diamonds have been favoured for their functionality, as well as elegant beauty. A simple gold band, studded with diamonds can easily add a touch of glamour to any outfit and can be worn for all occasions.

* Statement rings: Gift yourself a ring with polki work, multi-coloured stones or one with intricate designs.