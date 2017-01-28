Alia Bhatt on latest Vogue cover will wash away your morning blues!
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 12:07
New Delhi: She is young, fresh and immensely talented. All clues point towards none other than Alia Bhatt. The 'Udta Punjab' actress had a fab 2016 with winning many awards for her power pack performance in not just one but two films—Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi respectively.
Alia won the prestigious Filmfare Best Actress in popular category for her amazing portrayal of a girl from Bihar in'Udta Punjab'. Now, the diva has featured on the latest cover issue of fashion magazine Vogue and we can't stop looking at her.
The all blue effect on the cover picture is mind blowing! Alia has been presented as the coolest girl in Bollywood. The actress will next be seen in Dharma productions' 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' with Varun Dhawan.
First Published: Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 12:07
