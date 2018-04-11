Amal Clooney's eyebrows standout in Vogue's May Cover

New Delhi: Is beauty confined to physical appearances? While it may be a perennial point of debate, what remains beyond the slightest hint of doubt is the fact that Vogue's May cover star, Amal Clooney's eyebrows are simply beautiful and also something of a style statement in itself.

Strong female icon through the generations-Cleopatra, Frida Kahlo, Pina Bausch-have all donned their brows as a symbol of their greatness, with Clooney being no exception.

For the Beirut born British-Lebanese human rights lawyer at Doughty Street Chambers, whether it be presenting a case at the United Nations or walking down the red carpet with husband, George Clooney, Amal has always made her mark with her powerful set of brows.

From clerking at the International Court of Justice to becoming a barrister in England, Amal has long sported her vividly striking arches, since way before full brows were ever a trend.

Proof of that lies in a graduation photo, wherein she was wearing the traditional white, curly-haired wig and her perfectly symmetrical brows were a standout from the rest.

Perennially well groomed, the humanitarian, author, and mother of twins, continues to prove that beauty remains to be just a symbol for a strong, successful woman.