हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma flaunts her million dollar smile on Harper's Bazaar cover—See pic

The actress is currently gearing up for the release of 'Sui Dhaaga' along with Varun Dhawan.

Anushka Sharma flaunts her million dollar smile on Harper&#039;s Bazaar cover—See pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful and highly talented Anushka Sharma has graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off her million dollar smile! The actress looks like a breath of fresh air in the cover, wearing a black and white outfit with minimalist makeup.

Anushka shared the cover on Instagram:

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

The actress is currently gearing up for the release of 'Sui Dhaaga' along with Varun Dhawan.  Varun plays the role of a tailor in the film and Anushka plays his wife. This is the first time that Varun and Anushka will be playing a couple. The film's trailer has created quite a buzz, taking the excitement level up a notch.

The film is helmed by Sharat Katariya and it will inspire you to discover your hidden passion and realise your dreams.

The movie is produced by Maneesh Sharma and is made under the Yash Raj Films' banner.

Anushka was last seen in 'Sanju' which was a huge success at the box office. The movie had Anushka playing the role of a biographer. The actress had donned a whole new avatar in the film and her curly hair and blue eyes are still hard to forget! Anushka will also be seen in Anand L Rai's 'Zero'. The film also stars superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the gorgeous Katrina Kaif. 'Zero' will hit the screens next year.

Tags:
Anushka SharmaSui DhaagaSanju

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close