Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma looks smouldering on Femina India cover—Pic inside

We bet you can't take your eyes off the gorgeous actress!

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful and highly talented Anushka Sharma has the looks to die for. The actress often gives us major fashion goals whenever she steps out in public or shares a picture on social media. Anushka was last seen in Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju'. She played the role of a biographer and was praised for her role in the film. With curly hair, blue eyes and a professional demeanour throughout her role, Anushka absolutely slayed her part. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role with an ensemble star cast of Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Jim Sarabh and Vicky Kaushal to name a few.

Anushka has now graced the Femina India cover and she looks alluring!

Check out the cover here, as shared by Anushka on Instagram:

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Anushka will share screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time in 'Sui Dhaaga'. The film is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Yash Raj Films (YRF).

The film is shot majorly in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The film is reportedly based on Make in India campaign launched by the Indian government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous textile industries.

The details of the project have been kept under wraps making fans eager to know more about this drama. 'Sui Dhaaga' is set to hit the screens on September 28, 2018.

