Anushka Sharma says 'HELLO' on mag cover!

New Delhi: Talented actress Anushka Sharma had a great 2016 and is looking forward to an equally wonderful 2017. She got rave reviews for her impressive performance in Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' where she was paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan.

Now, the diva recently shared her cover shoot picture with Hello magazine where she looks dayum beautiful. The enigmatic Anushka can be seen wearing pristine white with gelled-up hair giving it a nice chic look. She will be seen on this month's Hello India magazine cover.

The easy breezy Anushka always carries off the whites, blues and peaches with much elan. She will be seen doing an interesting role in her second home production 'Phillauri' which is slated to release on March 24, 2017.

She also will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Imtiaz Ali's tentatively titled 'The Ring'.