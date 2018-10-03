हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma turns glam girl for Grazia India cover—Pic

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Sui Dhaaga'. The film shows Anushka playing the role of Mamta, an embroiderer. Ever since the actress's first look was released, Anushka's transformation from her usual glamorous avatar to a humble embroiderer had left us all excited for the release.

The actress has always left us impressed with her fashion choices. Be it her fairytale wedding or various public appearances, she garners attention as soon as she steps out!

Anushka can yet again be seen in her glam girl avatar on the cover of Grazia India magazine.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Coming to 'Sui Dhaaga', the film stars Anushka opposite Varun Dhawan who plays the role of her husband. Varun (Mauji) is a tailor who embarks on a mission to produce and promote indigenous handwork and crafts along with his wife.

The film is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Yash Raj Films (YRF). Both Varun and Anushka learnt how to sew and embroider, and also operate the sewing machine for their roles. 

The film has been primarily shot in Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi and Bhopal and New Delhi. 

The actress will next be seen in Anand L Rai's 'Zero'. The film also stars superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the gorgeous Katrina Kaif. 'Zero' will hit the screens next year. 

Anushka SharmaSui DhaagaVarun Dhawan

