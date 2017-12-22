Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli reception: Here’s how much the bride’s royal necklace costs

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hosted a gala wedding reception in New Delhi on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too graced the occasion to bless the newlyweds, who looked absolutely gorgeous together.

Anushka looked resplendent in a bright red Benarasi saree. She teamed the traditional yarn with a uncut diamond and gold choker and matching jhumkas. The mogre ka gajra on her hair bun and the sindoor on her maang made her look like a traditional Indian bride whose beauty is indescribable.

Her attire and jewellery added to her personality and we can’t stop raving about last evening. And if you are wondering how much you would have to shell out to own such a magnificent creation of art, then here’s the answer.

According to a report in timesnownews.com, the jhumka-choker set will cost anywhere between Rs 25- 30 Lakhs.

Check out the image below:

Explaining Anushka and Virat’s look for their Delhi reception, ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who specialises in Indian wedding trousseau, took to Instagram to post:

“I don’t think Indian brides feel complete without wearing the red colour, in at-least one of their functions. Anushka decided to wear red on her reception! And much to my absolute delight, it was red Benrasi saree. From the by-lanes of Peeli Kothi in Benaras. I was particularly excited about this look because I have seen an entire generation of Bengali women getting married in red Benarasi sarees.

The red bindi, the sindoor, the mogras in her hair just made the look more potent and powerful. She chose to wear heritage uncut diamond choker and jhumkas from the Sabyasachi Bridal Jewelry collection.

Bollywood can play a major role in spreading awareness about Indian textiles and handlooms. And I must say the occasion couldn’t be better. I know copies of this saree will flood the entire country in the next few months to come, which also means that a million weaver’s children will be back at school. All I can say is thank you Anushka.”