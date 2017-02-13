BAFTA 2017: British Royalty Kate Middleton, Prince William set red carpet on fire

London: Elegant met dashing at the red carpet of BAFTAs, as Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William taught everyone a lesson in glamour at the British version of the Oscars.The Duchess of Cambridge looked graceful in a bespoke off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown, reports Daily Mail.

The dress was cut in a drop-waist style and covered in a delicate floral pattern, perfect for the spring season ahead. She wore her hair twisted into a chic up-do, allowing her to show off large, sparkling chandelier earrings.

Prince Williams maintained his trademark chic look in a classic black tuxedo.

Their Royal Highnesses then took their places in the auditorium for the ceremony, which was due to last two and a half hours.

Both he and The Duchess have supported BAFTA`s charitable activities by attending events across the charity`s learning programme, including Young Game Designers and BAFTA Kids events.

Prince William presented The Fellowship award to comedian Mel Brooks, which is the highest accolade bestowed by the Academy to an individual in recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film.