Being judged on fashion used to affect Daisy Shah

Mumbai: Actress Daisy Shah says when she used to be judged based on her fashion sense in her initial days in showbiz, it used to affect her.

"It (being judged over fashion) affected me initially, but now it doesn't because I have come to this understanding that liking and disliking differs from person to person. That is why it is called individual style statement," Daisy told IANS here.

The 32-year-old actress, last seen on screen in the 2015 erotic thriller "Hate Story 3", says there can be certain things she might like, but the fashion police might not.

"It depends from individual to individual. So you don't have to take it to heart... You dress for yourself," she said.

Asked what is keeping her away from the silver screen, Daisy said: "I'm taking up a lot of films which are not so common with what I have done. I am trying to explore that space. That is the reason I'm trying to take on different characters and not play the same thing again and again."

The actress, who made her debut opposite superstar Salman Khan in the film "Jai Ho", says currently she is working on the romantic-comedy film titled "Ramratan".