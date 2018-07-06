हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Bharat calling: Priyanka Chopra shimmers in white at the airport- See pics
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra returned to India after spending some time in the US with beau Nick Jonas. The Desi girl is back to shoot for Salman Khan's Bharat which is slated to release on 2019 Eid. The former Miss world shimmered in a white shirt, and matching ripped jeans.

Take a look at her pics here:

PeeCee, who has now become a household name in the US, was seen enjoying a bicycle ride with Jonas and his family on July 4, the US Independence Day.

The rumoured couple painted the town red with their budding romance just a week back. Right from the time, they landed at the city's international airport to the moment they left for the US, PeeCee and her beau left their fans enchanted.

They walked hand-in-hand at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's Mehendi ceremony and pre-engagement bash, and look so much in love with each other.

Nick and Priyanka even flew to Goa along with the Chopras to spend some family time.

The two are sporting identical rings. The promise or pre-engagement rings on their fingers prove that Nick and Priyanka have taken their relationship to the next level.

The former Miss World, who is now a popular name in Hollywood, had met Nick's family in the US a few weeks back. She had also attended his cousin's wedding! This gave rumour mills more reasons to speculate about their blossoming love. Priyanka met Jonas at the Met Gala 2017 event for the first time. 

