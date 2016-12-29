Bipasha Basu has a fetish for THIS thing and hubby Karan Singh Grover is encouraging it!
By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 09:16
Mumbai: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover make one cool couple. The two, who got married in April, are apparently off to some undisclosed year-end getaway to ring in 2017. And to add to the festivities, Bips indulged in new Fendi sunglasses.
The Bengali beauty took to Instagram to share a photograph where she can be seen flaunting her new eyewear. And hubby Grover is apparently spiling her by encouraging her sunglasses fetish.
Bipasha posted this on Instagram:
Well, we don’t blame you Bipasha. Girls love accessories and your fetish for sunglasses is totally legitimate.
Have a great time with hubby and here’s wishing you and Mr.Grover a very Happy New Year in advance.
