Bipasha Basu spills glamour in an outfit for Lakme Fashion Week—Watch video

New Delhi: Bollywood's gorgeous actress Bipasha Basu has time and again made our hearts skip a beat with her fascinating looks.

The actress took to Instagram to share a photograph and a video of herself, all dressed up for the Lakme Fashion Week.

Here's her Instagram post with the caption- "Ready for #lakmefashionwk. Loving today’s makeup and hair look.

Make up @otb_makeup Hair @kaushal9dsouza"

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Feb 3, 2018 at 3:32am PST

In yet another post, the radiant Bengal beauty shared a video of herself with the caption- “Love and kisses to all Spread happiness and cheer wherever you go everyday? #lovelife #loveyourself”

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Feb 3, 2018 at 5:06am PST

Bipasha was a popular model before she entered film business with 'Ajnabee' in 2001. The film not only got her recognition but also a Filmfare award for Best Female Debut. She then starred in Bhatt camp's horror film 'Raaz' opposite Dino Morea which made her a household name and fame.

Post that she was flooded with offers coming her way and the audience loved to watch her films such as 'Jism', 'Corporate', 'No Entry', 'Dhoom 2', 'Race', 'All The Best' and the like.