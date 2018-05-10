Cannes: Indian designer to style Miss Grande Region 2018 in Assamese silk

New Delhi: Indian designer Sanjukta Dutta will style Miss Grande Region 2018 Jessie Schroeder for the Cannes 2018 red carpet in Indian handloom Assamese silk.

The designer from Assam has designed a beautiful black gown, the fabric for which is woven by rural artisans of Assam. The motifs have been specially handcrafted with a strong significance to the culture of northeast India, said a statement.

"The golden motifs represent the agriculture prop of northeast India called Jaapi, which is the traditional hat used by the farmers and is a sign of honour usually presented to the guests. I am very happy that I am taking the culture and the rich handloom of India to Cannes," said Dutta.

Schroeder will wear her creation at the red carpet on May 14.

An engineer-turned-fashion designer, Dutta has been instrumental in taking Assamese fashion and handloom on both Indian and global platforms. Her creations have been donned by the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza and Preity Zinta and featured in fashion weeks in the country and abroad.

The traditional Assamese 'Anga-vastra' presented to Britain's Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton during their visit to the state in 2016 were also designed by Dutta.