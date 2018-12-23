Christmas 2018: Style and fashion tips for women this festive season

Christmas is the time to sing, dance and celebrate with family and friends! The world is in the holiday spirit and shopping malls are full of people looking for clothes to slay their Christmas look.

If you don't know what will you be wearing for Christmas yet, we got your back! Here are a few fashion tips for women this festive season:

1. Jumpsuits

Jumpsuits are on top of our list. Show your style magnificently by wearing accessories or heels in red colour and don't forget to carry jackets or coat to protect yourself from chilly winds.

2. Shrugs and Ponchus

Wear warm inner in black or grey colour and adorn it with a red colour shrug or poncho. You can go with skirts, jeggings or printed boyfriends jeans to glam your look a little more. Along with this you can glitz and glaze your outfit by wearing some complementing accessories - bracelets or necklace.

3. Woollen dresses

They are in trend since long and they will never lose their charm at least until the time Santa Claus is present. Ideally, they are worn in red or black colour on this day and complimented with fancy boots. You can also carry short leather metallic jackets which are at the peak these days with these opulence dresses.

4. Leather Skirts

Shimmery and colourful skirts are so in and we cannot resist ourselves from highlighting them in a separate column. Show your charisma by combining it with knits or sweaters on Christmas. You can always find them in mediocre and big brands. Also, they are best to wear on Christmas parties and events so find it, style it, wear it!

5. Santa loose Knits

Available both in flee markets and big brands, they are loved by women. It is perfect for middle-aged women to pair it with their jeans, jeggings or even leggings. You can also wear it with palazos as per your preference and flaunt your look.

Flaunt your amazing outfit on Christmas day and be stylish always.