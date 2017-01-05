close
Deepika Padukone birthday: Twelve times the dimpled beauty wowed us in Sari

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 09:40
Mumbai: One of Bollywood’s most talented gen-next actresses – Deepika Padukone – who has impressed the audiences with the acting prowess has turned 31 today. The pretty girl began her Bollywood journey with Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’ is now awaiting the release of her first Hollywood film – xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel.

The dimpled beauty from Bangalore has a number of splendid films to her credit – ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela’, ‘Piku’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’ to name a few.

And on her special day today, we would like to take you through some of her photographs where she wowed her fans by draping the six yards. 

Check out the images below:

 

@deepikapadukone is prepped up and ready to celebrate Diwali with the media in Delhi! Doesn't she look ravishing? #TamashaPromotions

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

@deepikapadukone is all set to attend the Bachchan's Diwali party! Doesn't she look stunning?

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

@deepikapadukone looks absolutely splendid in a saree! Don't you agree? #BajiraoMastaniOn18thDec #BajiraoMastaniPromotions

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

@deepikapadukone's look for the day is an absolute classic! This one is taking our breath away! Doesn't she look gorgeous? #ootd

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

Here's @deepikapadukone's radiant look for the NDTV Indian Of The Year awards. The hint of red is a gorgeous touch! Don't you agree?

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

Hello Bangladesh #Lux

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

#Piku promotions on #DIDSuperMoms. #Dance #Promotions

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

Piku promotions on Comedy Nights With Kapil #Crazy #Fun

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

#HappyNewYear #Chennai #Saree

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

A Jade saree & Amrapali jewels for Ahana's reception

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

Deepika indeed looks stunning in a sari and can carry it with sheer elegance. 

First Published: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 09:33

