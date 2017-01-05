Deepika Padukone birthday: Twelve times the dimpled beauty wowed us in Sari

Mumbai: One of Bollywood’s most talented gen-next actresses – Deepika Padukone – who has impressed the audiences with the acting prowess has turned 31 today. The pretty girl began her Bollywood journey with Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’ is now awaiting the release of her first Hollywood film – xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel.

The dimpled beauty from Bangalore has a number of splendid films to her credit – ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela’, ‘Piku’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’ to name a few.

And on her special day today, we would like to take you through some of her photographs where she wowed her fans by draping the six yards.

Check out the images below:

Here's a glimpse of the beautiful @deepikapadukone at the promotions of #BajiraoMastani in Jaipur today. Can't wait to see more of her, can you? A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 18, 2015 at 6:35am PDT

@deepikapadukone is prepped up and ready to celebrate Diwali with the media in Delhi! Doesn't she look ravishing? #TamashaPromotions A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 10, 2015 at 7:16am PST

@deepikapadukone is all set to attend the Bachchan's Diwali party! Doesn't she look stunning? A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 11, 2015 at 11:44am PST

Bringing exclusive images of @deepikapadukone just before stepping out for #BajiraoMastani promotions today! Doesn't she look stunning? #BajiraoMastaniOn18Dec A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 7, 2015 at 2:22am PST

@deepikapadukone looks absolutely splendid in a saree! Don't you agree? #BajiraoMastaniOn18thDec #BajiraoMastaniPromotions A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 9, 2015 at 7:09am PST

@deepikapadukone's look for the day is an absolute classic! This one is taking our breath away! Doesn't she look gorgeous? #ootd A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 27, 2016 at 6:57am PST

Here's @deepikapadukone's radiant look for the NDTV Indian Of The Year awards. The hint of red is a gorgeous touch! Don't you agree? A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 2, 2016 at 8:04am PST

Hello Bangladesh #Lux A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 31, 2015 at 12:19am PDT

#Piku promotions on #DIDSuperMoms. #Dance #Promotions A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 13, 2015 at 4:52am PDT

Piku promotions on Comedy Nights With Kapil #Crazy #Fun A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 4, 2015 at 6:20am PDT

#HappyNewYear #Chennai #Saree A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 6, 2014 at 6:15am PDT

A Jade saree & Amrapali jewels for Ahana's reception A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 2, 2014 at 10:35am PST

Deepika indeed looks stunning in a sari and can carry it with sheer elegance.