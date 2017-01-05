Deepika Padukone birthday: Twelve times the dimpled beauty wowed us in Sari
Mumbai: One of Bollywood’s most talented gen-next actresses – Deepika Padukone – who has impressed the audiences with the acting prowess has turned 31 today. The pretty girl began her Bollywood journey with Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’ is now awaiting the release of her first Hollywood film – xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel.
The dimpled beauty from Bangalore has a number of splendid films to her credit – ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela’, ‘Piku’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’ to name a few.
And on her special day today, we would like to take you through some of her photographs where she wowed her fans by draping the six yards.
Check out the images below:
Deepika indeed looks stunning in a sari and can carry it with sheer elegance.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Hrithik Roshan NOT doing film with Sara Ali Khan!
- Sushant Singh Rajput tries patent Shah Rukh Khan pose and look what king Khan has to say!
- Shah Rukh Khan will make you a hopeless romantic – Here’s the latest ‘Zaalima’ teaser
- Deepika Padukone birthday: Twelve times the dimpled beauty wowed us in Sari
- Aamir Khan rules Box Office, wins ‘Dangal’ – Here’s how
- Ranveer Singh – ‘International Man of the Year’ graces the cover of Esquire magazine – SEE PIC
- Wondering what to wear for New Year party? Here’s an answer
- Homemade tips to enhance your beauty
- Bipasha Basu has a fetish for THIS thing and hubby Karan Singh Grover is encouraging it!
- Salman Khan to launch 'Being Human' fashion jewellery
Top Videos
-
Will elections in five states be a litmus test of demonetisation move?
-
Bengaluru shame: CCTV footage of two boys molesting a girl on New Year's eve
-
DNA: Why strong and hard laws are not implemented in traffic rules
-
2017 Assembly elections: 7-phase polls in UP, 2-phase in Manipur; counting on March 11