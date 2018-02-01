Deepika Padukone dazzles on the cover of Femina – See pic

Mumbai: After sizzling on the cover of Vogue, Deepika Padukone dazzled on the cover of Femina India, February issue.

Deepika looks smoking hot in a black top with a V-neckline as she sports a copperish jacket off her shoulder. Her subtly wavy hair is left open and she effortlessly carries the nude makeup look.

The cover has an overall copperish hue and Deepika looks straight into the camera to give the perfect shot.

Check it out here:

On the work front, Deepika is relishing all the attention and appreciation for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, a film that has been in the eye of storm since its inception.

As Rani Padmavati, Deepika looked majestic and pulled off an awe-inspiring performance. She displayed grit and confidence with renewed energy and proved that she is in the business to play a very long innings.

Prior to Padmaavat, Deepika wowed audience as Serena Unger in her maiden Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. The film did well at the Box Office out there and helped Deepika create a space for herself in the industry abroad.

Padmaavat was her third film with Bhansali and all the three ventures have turned out to be blockbusters. Beginning with Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, followed by Bajirao Mastani and then by Padmaavat, Deepika and Bhansali have delivered masterpieces on celluloid.

The talented actress is now expected to do a film with Vishal Bhardwaj and will be sharing screen space with her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan.

Here’s congratulating her for the success of Padmaavat and wishing her all the best for her future endeavours.