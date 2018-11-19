Deepika Padukone looked like a dream in Sabyasachi creations for her wedding!

New Delhi: Sabyasachi Mukherji is every bride`s dream designer. However, only a few get to don his priceless creations, and Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is one such bride.

Deepika looked no less than a vision in his extravagant and beautiful creations.

Here are some of our favourite looks of the Sabyasachi bride:

The `Padmaavat` actor donned a Sabyasachi outfit for the first wedding ritual with her groom-to-be. The 32-year-old wore an orange coloured ethnic outfit with heavy gold traditional earrings for a pooja organised to mark the beginning of their wedding. She looked graceful and radiant as she chose to keep her makeup minimal. She looked ethereal and exquisite, dressed in a Sabyasachi ensemble for her Konkani wedding. The actor wore a red and gold silk saree with all the traditional jewelry including a heavy gold matha-patti, stunning neckpieces and heavy jhumkas.

Ranveer too chose to go traditional with Sabyasachi white and gold kurta paired with dhoti and a traditional mundavli.

For her Sindhi wedding, the Sabyasachi bride donned a red coloured extravagant lehenga paired with a heavy maang tika, a beautiful nath. She completed the mandatory North Indian bride look with red chooda and a set of golden kalire. Giving the outfit a unique touch, the designer paid extra attention to the details of Deepika`s dupatta and bordered it with the auspicious blessing `Saubhagyavati Bhava`.

While the bride stole the show, the groom gave major `dulha` goals donning a matching red coloured kanjeevaram sherwani.

While the first official pictures from the wedding took the internet by storm, Deepika`s engagement ring has kept everyone obsessing over it.

The engagement ring, studded with a huge diamond was blingy enough to make you blind! The massive rectangle solitaire was surely unmissable and looked gorgeous on her henna-laden hands.

The newlyweds who returned to Mumbai on Sunday, after a dreamy destination wedding in Italy, were spotted wearing, yet again, Sabyasachi outfits.

Deepika wore a cream coloured kurta with matching churidar paired with a red silk dupatta, accessorised with traditional jewelry. The beautiful bride also sported a chooda and wore sindoor to complete her look.

Ranveer, colour coordinating with his better half, opting for a cream kurta with matching churidar and a contrasting red sleeveless jacket.

B-Town`s power couple tied the knot in Lake Como in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, and a Sindhi wedding on November 15.

It seems like Sabyasachi is pretty popular when it comes to celebrity weddings. He also designed some stunning outfits for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli`s wedding last year.

However, the designer was not the only similarity in the two weddings. The couples also shared the same wedding destination, Italy.

Anushka and Virat got hitched at a countryside resort named Borgo Finocchieto in Bibbiano, Italy. They looked celestial in Sabyasachi ensemble.

Anushka chose an exquisite tailor-made creation by the designer, a pale pink lehenga with `Renaissance embroidery` in vintage English colours.

While, Virat wore an ivory raw silk sherwani, embroidered in a vintage Benarasi pattern.When it comes to designing the perfect bridal outfit, nothing can match Sabyasachi Mukherji`s awe-inspiring creations.