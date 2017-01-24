close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Deepika Padukone looks incredibly stunning on the cover of Filmfare!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 09:53
Deepika Padukone looks incredibly stunning on the cover of Filmfare!

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone is the woman of the moment. She is not just an acting icon in Bollywood but an internationally acclaimed personality too! The dimpled diva, who recently made her Hollywood debut, has set the temperature soaring by featuring on the cover of Filmfare magazine!

The beauty from Bengaluru, took to Twitter to thank Filmfare for the cover, February issue.

She tweeted:

Deepika Padukone Filmfare

Deepika is sporting a demin top and is seen sitting on a wooden table. With subtle makeup and her hair left open, she looks absolutely gorgeous.

The leggy lass is indeed going places. She made headlines recently for hosting Hollywood hunk Vin Diesel and also appearing on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.

The girl had also made a million hearts skip a beat by doing a lungi dance on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’.

First Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 09:53

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

  • The Crew movie review: Visually rich, entertaining 
  • 'Coffee With D' movie review: Sunil Grover’s film is fun in a ditzy way 
© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.