Deepika Padukone looks like she is from a different era in her latest Instagram post—Pic inside

New Delhi: The beautiful and highly-talented Deepika Padukone stunned us all by her latest Instagram post. The actress looks like she is from a different era altogether. Posing in a floral skirt, sweater and a jacket, Deepika is giving us major 20th century England feels! Her hairstyle and heels should not be missed. The pretty actress shares the frame with another model who looks equally stunning.

Captioned as, “Humbled! Thank You @voguemagazine for the feature! @mikaeljansson @thetalentgroup”, check out the Instagram post here:

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Aug 14, 2018 at 12:18pm PDT

Deepika has not signed any films after 'Padmaavat' but the actress's personal life is under the scanner these days. Rumours are strong that the actress will tie the knot with the handsome hunk of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh. A Filmfare report suggests that the couple will be tying the knot on November 20 at Lake Como, Italy. Lake Como, in Italy's Lombardy, is apparently an exotic destination chosen by the wealthiest. It is believed that this specific place had been a favourite of the aristocrats for centuries. And given the fact that Lake Como is a classic destination, DeepVeer's wedding ceremony is bound to be as beautiful as a fairytale.

Though Deepika and Ranveer have never admitted to being in love, they have dropped ample hints to prove that they are a couple.

DeepVeer had flown to the Maldives to celebrate New Year. Rumours suggest that Ranveer got engaged to Deepika on her birthday in the island country and it was then that he proposed to her for marriage.