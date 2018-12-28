Deepika Padukone looks stunning on Filmfare cover—See inside

New Delhi: The gorgeous and highly-talented Deepika Padukone remained a lot in news this year. Inspite of starring in only one film, 'Padmaavat', the actress continued making headlines owing to her starry appearances on shows, possible upcoming film projects and wedding with Bollywood's 'powerhouse' of talent, Ranveer Singh. Ever since the two got married at Lake Como, Italy, paps can't miss a chance to click adorable pictures of the newlyweds.

Deepika turned cover girl for Filmfare magazine and her look is absolutely mind-blowing. That quirky jacket that she wears reminds us of her husband, Ranveer Singh's fashion choices.

Check out the cover here:

Dippy darling recently clogged 30 million followers on Instagram and thanked her fans for all the love through a video. In the video, she was seen performing the signature Micheal Jackson step, known as the 'moonwalk'.

Deepika also graced the last cover of 2018 for GQ magazine and completely nailed it on the cover making heads turn.

The actress has not only won hearts of the audience with her award-winning performance in Padmaavat but also emerged as the only actress to star in a film that has made 300 crores at the Box Office.

Termed as the Queen of 100 crores club, Deepika has starred in maximum seven films that have entered the coveted 100 crore club.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's next based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.