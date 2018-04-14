Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor to reunite for Mijwan

Ex-flames Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were in news together after reports of them walking the ramp together at an upcoming fashion show made rounds. As per a report in a leading daily, the 'Tamasha' co-stars will now walk the ramp for at the much awaited Mijwan Fashion Show on April 19.

Earlier, there were reports the duo was supposed to walk the ramp together on April 9. However, the show was postponed owing to Deepika's neck pain and Ranbir Kapor’s typhoid.

A spokesperson from the organizers handling the event had confirmed the same in a statement saying, ''We regret to inform you that the Mijwan Fashion Show scheduled in Mumbai at the Grand Hyatt on 9th April 2018 has been postponed by a week or so. Both our show stoppers Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have taken ill and we are waiting for them to recover. We will inform you as soon as a new date is finalised. Apologies for the inconvenience caused and hope you will bear with us.''

Designer Manish Malhotra too had announced Ranbir, Deepika's collaboration on his Instagram account and wrote, "The Walk Of Mijwan Fashion Show. 9 years of Mijwan, the journey. Muses - The fabulous, dapper and charming Ranbir Kapoor with the very beautiful, stunning Deepika Padukone... together for Mijwan."

And now, a Bollywoodlife.com report has stated that Deepika and Ranbir will walk the ramp in some stunning silhouettes crafted by Manish.

Named after a village in Uttar Pradesh, NGO Mijwan Welfare Society was founded by Shabana Azmi's late father and famous poet Kaifi Azmi. The idea behind launching the NGO was to create employment opportunities for women and reviving the art of Chikankari embroidery. Shabana now heads the NGO along with Naresh Goyal's daughter Namrata.

Last year Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan walked the ramp at the Mijwan Fashion show.

Ranbir and Deepika were one of the most-talked-about couples in Bollywood, while they were dating and even when they parted ways. But the duo maintained a cordial relationship even after their break-up and acted in a few films together like 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' and 'Tamasha'.

The two have gracefully moved on and if reports are to be trusted, Deepika will soon tie the knot with rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh by the end of this year.

On the other Ranbir's relationship status is still not clear to the world though his closeness with actress Alia Bhatt on the sets of 'Brahmastra' had raised eyebrows.