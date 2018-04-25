Deepika Padukone sizzles in an ivory saree at TIME 100 Gala—Photos

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone happens to be the only Indian celebrity this year in the TIME's 100 Most influential people list—and that itself is a big achievement. The tall and talented Deepika attended the TIME 100 Gala night and oh boy she stole the limelight right away!

Deepika was styled by Shaleena Nathani, who gave her a pristine yet powerful look for the event. The A-lister actress donned an Anamika Khanna statement ivory saree with jewels by Farah Khan designer. She kept it minimalistic with all the focus on dark lips and kohl eyes adding the right amount of drama to her entire look.

Check out the pictures shared by Shaleena on her Instagram:

The actress will next be seen in a Vishal Bhardwaj movie starring Irrfan Khan where the former is playing a gangster. Irrfan is currently undergoing treatment abroad for a rare form of cancer.

Besides, this untitled flick, the actress is yet to announce any other venture this year.