Deepika Padukone sizzles on Vogue cover; Ranveer Singh's reaction will melt your heart—See pic

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone has all the reasons to smile! Especially after the roaring success of her latest release Padmaavat which has entered the coveted 100 Cr club in just 4 days after its release.

The actress took to Instagram to share the latest cover of Vogue and she looks breathtakingly gorgeous.

Captioning the picture, Deepika wrote- “This couldn’t have happened at a better time!The ‘Happiness’ Project Thank You @vogueindia@voguemagazine"

While her smile is winning hearts, Ranveer Singh's reaction grabbed our attention.

The talented actor commented on Deepika's picture and that pretty much sums up the reaction of anyone who lays eyes on the gorgeous, smiling Deepika.

Ranveer played the role of Alauddin Khilji in the period-drama, Padmaavat and received much praise for his brilliant acting. The movie also stars Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.