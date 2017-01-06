Deepika Padukone tuned into her Serena Unger avatar at 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' Mexico premiere!

New Delhi: The much talked about Hollywood debut of B-Town sensation Deepika Padukone is making everyone curious. Vin Diesel starrer 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' will release first in India on January 14, 2017, ahead of its global release on 20th of the same month.

Deepika, who recently celebrated her birthday on January 5 was busy promoting her film worldwide—making it a working birthday for her. Well, no one's complaining as she went on the Mexico premiere of her movie in full Serena Unger avatar—the character she is playing in 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'.

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani shared the pictures of her pictures on Instagram.

Check out here: