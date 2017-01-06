Deepika Padukone tuned into her Serena Unger avatar at 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' Mexico premiere!
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 12:33
New Delhi: The much talked about Hollywood debut of B-Town sensation Deepika Padukone is making everyone curious. Vin Diesel starrer 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' will release first in India on January 14, 2017, ahead of its global release on 20th of the same month.
Deepika, who recently celebrated her birthday on January 5 was busy promoting her film worldwide—making it a working birthday for her. Well, no one's complaining as she went on the Mexico premiere of her movie in full Serena Unger avatar—the character she is playing in 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'.
Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani shared the pictures of her pictures on Instagram.
Check out here:
First Published: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 12:33
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Bigg Boss 10: Gauahar Khan cheers for Bani J, sends her 'love and strength'
- Can't wait to watch it: Priyanka Chopra on Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut
- RIP Om Puri: Five performances that make him immortal in our hearts
- Prabhas wraps up 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' shoot, Rajamouli hails 'one hell of a journey'
- The interview of Om Puri which couldn't happen!
- Go ethic with tinge of modernity – Here are a few tips
- Aditya Roy Kapur latest shirtless still makes him 'OK Jaanu' undoubtedly!
- Deepika Padukone birthday: Twelve times the dimpled beauty wowed us in Sari
- Ranveer Singh – ‘International Man of the Year’ graces the cover of Esquire magazine – SEE PIC
- Wondering what to wear for New Year party? Here’s an answer