हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ishaan Khatter

Dhadak couple Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor sizzle on the cover of Harper's Bazaar India - See pic

Check out the cover photo shared by both Janhvi and Ishaan on their Instagram statuses.

Dhadak couple Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor sizzle on the cover of Harper&#039;s Bazaar India - See pic

Mumbai: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor have bagged their first magazine cover as an on-screen couple. The Dhadak duo has featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar India July-August issue, and we can't keep calm.

Janhvi looks stunning in a Calvin Klein red skirt and a sleeveless white top while Ishaan looks dapper in a brown suit with green checks from the same label.

Check out the cover photo shared by both Janhvi and Ishaan on their Instagram statuses:


For the unversed, Janhvi is the elder daughter of Late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.  And Ishaan is Shahid Kapoor's half-brother. He is veteran actor Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter's son.

The Millenials are all set to make a splash on the silver screen with the film which has been in news since its inception.

Dhadak, a film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan is an official remake Nagraj Manjule's Marathi blockbuster Sairat starring newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Apoorva Mehta the film is jointly presented by the banner and Zee Studios. 

Tags:
Ishaan KhatterJanhvi KapoordhadakSairatSairat RemakeShashank KhaitanKaran Johar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close