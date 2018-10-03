Disha Patani looks gorgeous in a floral dress on magazine cover—Pic

New Delhi: The beautiful Disha Patani is often grabbing headlines owing to her stunning public appearances or social media posts. The actress is quite active on social media platforms like Instagram/Twitter and has a mammoth fan-following. Disha has been the queen of hearts ever since she made her Bollywood debut in the year 2016. She played the role of Priyanka Jha in the super-hit film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. Even though she didn't have a big role in the film, the actress made her presence felt and soon made a million hearts skip a beat.

Disha took to Instagram to share a magazine cover on which she looks absolutely stunning in a floral dress. The actress's million dollar smile adds further charm to the pic.

Check it out here:

The actress will soon share screen space with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat'. The film is currently being shot and we can't wait to see when Disha joins the rest of the star cast on the shoot! Nothing has been revealed about Disha's character in the film but reports suggest that the actress will play the role of Salman Khan's sister.

The film also stars actor-comedian Sunil Grover and popular television actor Aasif Sheikh among others.

'Bharat' is slated for an Eid 2019 release and is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie took the internet by storm ever since it was announced.

'Bharat' will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.