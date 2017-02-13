Fashion police doesn't bother Aditi Rao Hydari

Mumbai: There may be a lot of scrutiny on what celebrities wear, but actress Aditi Rao Hydari says she is not bothered by what fashion police feels and wears clothes in which she is comfortable.

"They (paparazzi) are doing their work. It is up to me how I take things. One can either spend time cribbing or being happy. I feel there is no point cribbing.

"There is lot of scrutiny on what we wear but it depends on how you look at it. I chose to look at it in a positive way as I have fans who like me the way I am," Aditi told PTI.

For the 30-year-old actress fashion is an extension of one's personality.

"It's (fashion) like being in a playground and you can have so much fun with it. There are two ways again either it (fashion) can burden you or you can enjoy it, you should have fun with it. I don't know what's in or what's out I wear what I like and what I am comfortable wearing," she added.

In real life the "Wazir" actress says she prefers to ditch makeup.

"I am mostly no makeup person. But as an actor I rely on makeup. For me makeup is about quality. I keep it minimal. I I love mascara, nail paints, lipstick, kajal," she said.

"Beauty is about owning who you are. When you are happy you are beautiful. Happiest girls are the prettiest girls. It's true."

Aditi, who has been appointed as a brand ambassador for beauty company Avon, says for her quality matters the most while associating with any product.

"For me everything overrides quality and that's what I look for in films as well as brands. You should be proud to be associated with the brand."

On work front she will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati" and Mani Ratnam's "Kaatru Veliyidai".