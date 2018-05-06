Feel more like myself as brunette: Mandy Moore

Washington D.C.: Singer-actress Mandy Moore says she likes to have fun with her beauty routine, but feels more comfortable when she has dark brown hair.

"I feel my most comfortable, most like myself, when I'm a brunette," Moore told E!Online.

Asked if her fiance, Taylor Goldsmith, loves her hair as much as she does, Moore said: "I think this is really all that he's really known me as, so I'm going to say he's a fan of the brunette as well."

Moore hasn't always been brunette. Earlier she posted a throwback photograph of a "gnarly hairstyle" from 1999. The photograph captures the singer as a "deep true blonde", wearing a zig-zag parting, glued-on hair crystals and spiked low buns.

"I feel more like myself as a brunette," she said.