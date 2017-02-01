Five morning hacks for the perfect fresh look – Watch
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 11:02
Mumbai: Having morning blues? Worried about your sleepy expression and dull face? Worry not. Here’s a perfect solution to get a perfect fresh look instantly.
Kajol Tyagi a video blogger has shared five morning hacks that will help you bloom like a fresh flower.
Check out the video below:
Well, now you know how to get the perfect fresh look! Get started, get going!
First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 11:02
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- ‘Raees’ Shah Rukh Khan scores a century at the Box Office
- 'Padmavati' controversy: Shah Rukh Khan backs Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Hansika Motwani needs more maturity to do women-centric films
- 'Singam' franchise a milestone in my career, says Suriya
- Akshay Kumar’s 'Jolly LLB 2' legal woe: SC to hear plea on Friday
- Priyanka Chopra makes it to the list of '150 Most Fashionable Women Now'
- Miss Universe 2016: Miss France Iris Mittenaere wins the title
- Miss Universe 2016: Steve Harvey promises to announce 'correct' winner
- Miss Universe: Have to reciprocate the love, says Sushmita Sen
- Miss Universe: Indian contestant Roshmitha Harimurthy not in final 13